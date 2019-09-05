LIVINGSTON — Ten percent of the money all food and drink purchased during the premiere of the "Bobby Wallace Show" on ESPN 104.9 Tuesday, Sept. 10, will go directly to support live from Batter Up Sports Grill in Demopolis, Alabama. Airtime is 6 p.m.

The play-by-play voice of West Alabama Tiger football, Robert Upchurch, along with Sean Parker of ESPN 104.9, will join Wallace, the UWA athletics director, as they discuss the happenings of Tigers sports and the sports world in general.

The show will air monthly, but the length of each monthly show could vary from episode to episode.