ARIES (March 21-April 19): Fuel up so that you can get a great deal of work accomplished today. There are numerous tasks on your to-do list, but don't worry: There should be some spare time to complete them as the week unfolds.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put on your party hat and sunglasses. It won't take much effort to have a great time in social settings or to tantalize a romantic partner. Your week ahead may be filled with entertaining moments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Write your own narrative. In the upcoming week, take charge of conversations and funnel them into more appropriate channels. Share ideas and strike a chord with like-minded companions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may receive the go-ahead to pursue your most important goals in the week ahead. An unexpected phone call might bring you a crucial piece of information that will save you time or trouble.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If there is a holiday or an extra day off in the week ahead, make the most of it. Attend a sporting event or participate in one. Collaborating with others could put extra dollars in your piggy bank.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Now is the time to be confident and assertive. You could start the week filled with immense drive and initiative that could help you overcome an inclination to be bashful about asking for what you need or want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Fill the glasses to the brim and fire up the barbecue. Enjoy your day with family and friends, but be ready for a few extra people. An organized approach makes things run smoothly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Just be your best self. You don't need to try to be someone you are not to make a great impression on new acquaintances this week or to mesmerize a special romantic partner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your heart is in the right place, but enthusiasm for social activities at any cost could cause you to go overboard in the early part of the week. Count every dollar before you spend it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While attending to immediate needs, some basic housework and minor repairs may have gone unattended. If you have an extra day off this week, spend some time cleaning and beautifying your space while you can to create a little more Zen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you have it, flaunt it. You may have a sudden desire to share the best of everything and show off your comfortable surroundings. Embrace opportunities to entertain guests in the week ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid confrontations, particularly when it comes to headline news. A cool head, calm demeanor and your ability to read the situation and go with the flow will serve you well. Pay attention to how others in the room interact.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next three to four weeks, creative ideas could become a strong focus, but your ability to turn them into commercial applications could be at a low point. Keep track of your inspirations and wait until late November or early December to re-evaluate them for their financial potential. Helpful opportunities that you should accept since they could upgrade your overall happiness levels may present themselves in late December or early January. This is the very best time to put your plans into motion or to make crucial decisions because your judgement is at a high point. You will be feeling the glow of excitement as you settle into new routines next May and June. What you deem most important now is likely to undergo a major transformation in the middle of next year.