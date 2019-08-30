Factors beyond our control prevent us from having late print deadlines on Friday nights, which means we are unable to include high school football coverage in the print edition on Saturdays.

Please note, however, that our coverage is not changing, only the timing. We will still report on games, and all of our stories, photos and other results from West Alabama and the state will be published Friday nights on tuscaloosanews.com.

We will expand our sports section in the print edition on Sundays to include our prep football coverage.

Also, remember print subscribers get free access to our website upon registration. For information on a print and/or digital subscription or to register for access to our website, go online at subscribe.tuscaloosanews.com