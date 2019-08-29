Think about how often complete surprise is achieved. It’s really kind of rare, given that keeping secrets defies human nature.

Think about how often complete unanimity is achieved. That’s also kind of rare, given how difficult it is to get people who see the world through individual prisms to agree on even inconsequential things.

However, both scenarios played out last week at 801 Forrest Ave., as one of Etowah County’s most beloved and respected jurists was deservedly honored.

William H. Rhea III retired as circuit judge earlier this year after not seeking re-election in 2018. He had been on the bench for 32 years, after being appointed by former Gov. George Wallace in the waning days of his administration and being elected without opposition to five successive 6-year terms.

Rhea is part of a true legal family. His father, Clarence, was a general in the Army National Guard (the armory at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport bears his name) and Attalla’s longtime city attorney. His brothers, Donald and Richard, also are lawyers.

Rhea was involved in high-profile cases, not just locally but elsewhere. He was appointed in 1996 to preside over the state trial in Jefferson County of mail bomber Walter L. Moody, and levied the death sentence against Moody that finally was carried out last year.

He also was the judge in various other civil, criminal, domestic relations and workman’s compensation cases that may not have created massive headlines, but were massively important to those involved.

The reputation for dedication, fairness and integrity Rhea built during those three decades-plus on the bench was reflected in the reaction to the idea his former colleagues came up with to honor him. Everyone was on board — courthouse personnel, local attorneys, county officials and even some of the state’s top legal brass. The desire to make it something special — and a true surprise — also overcame the human propensity to gossip we mentioned earlier.

So even though Rhea suspected something was up — “I was told to put on a suit and get in the car,” he said later — he had no idea that the “special presentation” in his former courtroom would be to name the Etowah County Judicial Building in his honor.

A plaque will be installed on the building’s first floor that reads in part, “... He will forever be beloved by the Bench and the Bar and the citizens of Etowah County for his impact upon the law, our state, and our local community ... .”

Rhea modestly gave credit to his colleagues on the bench, the local attorneys who practiced in the courtroom, personnel at the circuit’s clerk office and his former staff members, calling the latter “the ones who ran the office.”

They also had a pretty good man to work for. We’ll add our unanimous consent to his recognition.