Three years after graduating with highest honors with the Franklin County High School Class of 2016, Amber Lee Henning received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Florida during May 4 graduation exercises at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

She plans to pursue a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Henning is the daughter of Lisa Dunkley, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Troy Waldren, of Big Lake, Minnesota. She is the granddaughter of the late Thomas Riddle and Judith Daniels Riddle, and Butch and the late Mary Waldren.

Henning attended UF with assistance from the Machen Florida Opportunity Scholars program, an organization for first-generation college students that gave her a scholarship. She served for two years as a mentor for this program.

During her college years she volunteered at Gainesville Opportunity Center, an organization helping those living with mental illness to get back into the working community. Henning also worked for GatorWell, which promotes positive student health behaviors, and AIM and SSS, both programs for student success. She also sang in the University of Florida Gospel Choir.