NICEVILLE — Spring 2019 saw the largest graduating cohort ever for Northwest Florida State College’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree, with 56 students graduating. Every student who attempted the National Counsel Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) this spring (55 of 56), passed the test and obtained their license.

“I am so proud of these graduates and am honored to work with the ASN faculty members who always strive for excellence in the classroom, labs and clinical settings,” said Dr. Charlotte Kuss, director of nursing at Northwest Florida State College.

The NCLEX-RN is a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses and must be passed before being licensed to practice nursing in the United States and Canada. Northwest Florida State College’s NCLEX-RN passing rate is so high that it ranks in the top percentile for nursing passing rates in the country, according to a press release from the college.

Currently NWFSC's passing rate is 98.5%, while the State of Florida’s passing rate is 72.9%, and nationally the passing rate is 89.3%.

The ASN program began at Northwest Florida State College in 2001, with the first graduating class in 2003. To date there have been 29 ASN graduating classes over 17 years.