The Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma, will host its annual Science Rocks program on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Science Rocks is intended for school-aged children.

Students who plan to enter into their school’s science fair are encouraged to bring their science fair hypotheses and any other questions they may have related to their field of choice. The library will host several real-life scientists to answer questions and offer practical advice to students. Scientists include chemists, environmental and health scientists, and biologists.

Science Rocks is in partnership with the Terrebonne Parish School District. The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call Naomi Magola at 876-5861, opt. 3.