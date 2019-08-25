Two tropical weather systems in the Atlantic are being monitored by hurricane forecasters.

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados as the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season moves toward the Lesser Antilles.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is continuing to move west and could become near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. CDT Sunday, the storm's center was located around 515 miles (828 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph). Maximum sustained winds remained at 40 mph (64 kph).

The advisory says watches for parts of the Windward and Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles will likely be issued later Sunday. It also advises Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti to monitor the storm's progress.

Meanwhile, forecasters continued to watch a cluster of thundershowers off the U.S. East Coast for signs of development.

They said all interests along the Eastern Seaboard should keep on eye on the weather system as it tracks north-northeast.

Its chances of becoming a named tropical cyclone over the next five days were 80 percent.