On Friday night, the Seahawks did something they don't, if ever, do - get the season started with a home opener win.

After giving the Bell Bulldogs the opening touchdown early in the first quarter, Franklin County came back with three unanswered scores, and a 19-6 victory that brought a smile to the face of first-year headh coach Josh Palmer.

"We got a lot of work to do, we're going to enjoy this one tonight," he said after the game.

With 4:38 left in the the first, Bulldog senior Trevor Pittman ran it in from about 30 yards out and Bell led 6-0.

"We really had a slow start," Palmer said. "The defense was really savinbg the offense. We have a a lot of kinks to work out with the offensive line, but when it come down to it, those guys really like to battle. They go out there and dominate."

Junior quarterback Lamarous Martin then hit receivers in the corner of the end zone twice before the half, sophomore Carter Kembro and junior Eden Brathwaite, and with Kelson Smith nailing the extra point, the Hawks led 13-6.

"i think we got helped with the defensive pass ineterfence calls (against Brathwaite)," said the coach. "The only way to slow him down is to hold him. When he does break free, he has to catch more of those balls and these games will be out of hand,"

Late in the fourth quarter, Martin ran for a scoring touchdown from about 25 yards out, to put the game out of reach.

"The coach in me says we have a lot of work to do," Palmer. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Win these victories first before we get to that big game."