Franklin County commissioners Tuesday approved more than $193,000 in grant requests presented to them by the Tourist Development Council.
The grants will fund 22 groups that asked for funding for either individual events or sustainability. In total, the grants will assist 42 events in the county during the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The grant categories range from $2,000 for small events, $5,000 for major event promotion and $15,000 sustaining museum grants. Many groups receive funding for more than one event throughout the year through either the small or major grant category.
“The TDC thanks everyone who applied and congratulations to all,” said John Solomon, TDC executive director. “We appreciate everyone’s support in promoting tourism in Franklin County.”
He said every organization that submitted an application qualified and was approved.
The 35 $2,000 promotion grants went to the:
Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary for the Apalachicola Oyster Cook Off
Apalachicola Area Historical Society for the Fall Ghost Walk, Spring Ghost Walk, and Heritage Dinner
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Downtown Christmas Celebration, Apalachicola Downtown Art Walk, and Antique and Classic Boat and Car Show,
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts, for the National Great Blacks in Wax Traveling Exhibit, and Women's History Month
Camp Gordon Johnston Association, Inc. for Smithsonian Museum Day, three Wartime Memories and Camp Gordon Johnston Days,
Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce for the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, Holiday on the Harbor, and the seventh annual Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show,
Carrabelle History Museum for the Carrabelle Culture Crawl, and four events in the Speaker Series
Carrabelle Lighthouse Association for the monthly Full Moon Climb and Lantern Fest
Dixie Theatre Foundation, Inc. for John Reno: Jim Croce Tribute, Purvis Brothers: Willie Nelson, David Earl: Comedy Tour, and John Reno: American Pie
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration for the 33rd annual Dr. MLK Jr. Day
Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers for the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade/Dog Park
Franklin County Humane Society for the St. George Island Brewfest
Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory for Whatever Floats Your Boat
Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts for the 2019-20 Season Program
Panhandle Players of the Forgotten Coast, LLC for four shows - Dearly Departed, Secrets on the Front Porch, The Nutcracker and The Boarders,
Rock By the Sea, Inc. for Write by the Sea
St. George Lighthouse Assn. Inc. for the Tour of Homes
St. George Island Paint Out for the Paint Out
The seven $5,000 major event promotion grants went to:
St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department for the SGI Regional Charity Chili Cook-off and Auction
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Butts & Cluck Cook-off
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts for the Apalachicola Film Festival
Forgotten Coast Paddle Club for Paddle Jam 2020
Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition, Inc. for FC en Plein Air, America's Great Paintout
Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola (HCOLA) for the African American History Festival
Rock By the Sea, Inc. for Rock By the Sea
The six $15,000 museum grants went to:
Camp Gordon Johnston Association, Inc. for the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum
Apalachicola Area Historical Society for the Raney House Museum
City of Apalachicola for the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art
City of Carrabelle/ Carrabelle CARES for the Carrabelle History Museum
Carrabelle Lighthouse Association, Inc. for the Crooked River Lighthouse and Keepers Museum
St. George Island Lighthouse Association, Inc. for the SGI Lighthouse Museum