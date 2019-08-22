Franklin County commissioners Tuesday approved more than $193,000 in grant requests presented to them by the Tourist Development Council.

The grants will fund 22 groups that asked for funding for either individual events or sustainability. In total, the grants will assist 42 events in the county during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The grant categories range from $2,000 for small events, $5,000 for major event promotion and $15,000 sustaining museum grants. Many groups receive funding for more than one event throughout the year through either the small or major grant category.

“The TDC thanks everyone who applied and congratulations to all,” said John Solomon, TDC executive director. “We appreciate everyone’s support in promoting tourism in Franklin County.”

He said every organization that submitted an application qualified and was approved.

The 35 $2,000 promotion grants went to the:

Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary for the Apalachicola Oyster Cook OffApalachicola Area Historical Society for the Fall Ghost Walk, Spring Ghost Walk, and Heritage DinnerApalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Downtown Christmas Celebration, Apalachicola Downtown Art Walk, and Antique and Classic Boat and Car Show,Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts, for the National Great Blacks in Wax Traveling Exhibit, and Women's History MonthCamp Gordon Johnston Association, Inc. for Smithsonian Museum Day, three Wartime Memories and Camp Gordon Johnston Days,Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce for the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, Holiday on the Harbor, and the seventh annual Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show,Carrabelle History Museum for the Carrabelle Culture Crawl, and four events in the Speaker SeriesCarrabelle Lighthouse Association for the monthly Full Moon Climb and Lantern FestDixie Theatre Foundation, Inc. for John Reno: Jim Croce Tribute, Purvis Brothers: Willie Nelson, David Earl: Comedy Tour, and John Reno: American PieDr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration for the 33rd annual Dr. MLK Jr. DayMystic Krewe of Salty Barkers for the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade/Dog ParkFranklin County Humane Society for the St. George Island BrewfestFlorida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory for Whatever Floats Your BoatIlse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts for the 2019-20 Season ProgramPanhandle Players of the Forgotten Coast, LLC for four shows - Dearly Departed, Secrets on the Front Porch, The Nutcracker and The Boarders,Rock By the Sea, Inc. for Write by the SeaSt. George Lighthouse Assn. Inc. for the Tour of HomesSt. George Island Paint Out for the Paint Out

The seven $5,000 major event promotion grants went to:

St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department for the SGI Regional Charity Chili Cook-off and AuctionApalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Butts & Cluck Cook-offApalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts for the Apalachicola Film FestivalForgotten Coast Paddle Club for Paddle Jam 2020Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition, Inc. for FC en Plein Air, America's Great PaintoutHillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola (HCOLA) for the African American History FestivalRock By the Sea, Inc. for Rock By the Sea

The six $15,000 museum grants went to:

Camp Gordon Johnston Association, Inc. for the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II MuseumApalachicola Area Historical Society for the Raney House MuseumCity of Apalachicola for the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and ArtCity of Carrabelle/ Carrabelle CARES for the Carrabelle History MuseumCarrabelle Lighthouse Association, Inc. for the Crooked River Lighthouse and Keepers MuseumSt. George Island Lighthouse Association, Inc. for the SGI Lighthouse Museum