Over the last 12 years, more than $18 million out of the Health Care Trust Fund have been spent in support of Weems operations, and still the county struggles without a successful and safe health care facility of which we can all be proud.

Weems has borrowed from both operational and capital portions of the sales tax revenue, and has been consuming nearly 100 percent of the trust fund for operations. Even in the short run this is unsustainable. There are no existing plans to stop the bleeding. Revenues from Weems will be negatively affected financially by the multi-month process of reroofing the building which requires moving into temporary trailers for the duration. The Concerned Citizens of Franklin County has reason to believe this will create the need for another major cash injection, yet no one has been discussing this that we are aware.

The single greatest challenge to interim leadership is vision. Without a major course change, bad things will inevitably happen since there is no mechanism in place to alter course. So, what’s next? We believe the departure of the sixth CEO in 12 years should mandate a necessary pause in the direction we have been heading.

First, we urge a freeze on last month’s commission decision to spend an additional $221,000 more (In addition to nearly $1.5 million spent on the project so far) in the hope that an affordable Guaranteed Maximum Price can be found to build the proposed addition and remodel of Weems. Instead, let us look at some more practical alternatives to serve the 1,550 people who voted 12 years ago for an altogether different pie-in-the-sky, full-service hospital as promoted back then, which is not practical nor even on the table today.

Commissioners should have a dialogue with the citizens of Franklin County. We have experts, both retired and active, community organizers, healthcare professionals and others that would like to speak, and actually be heard by their commissioners on behalf of better healthcare outcomes in the county. We need such a dialogue, we ask you to please open your minds and hearts to opinions that may seem different from your own, but in the end, we believe all of us want the same thing you do - the best healthcare that we can deliver and afford.

We are compiling a qualified list of names who will offer to be involved to help you find a more realistic healthcare facility direction. Answers abound and can be seen in other, well-publicized community healthcare solutions. We hope you will join us so that we can create new and better options together.

Commissioners, please consider these possibilities, enhancements and truths:

Centralize any new facility in Eastpoint where it can serve a larger base and better attract and serve individuals from St. George Island and further east.Right size for a new 24/7 emergency room with observation beds and the latest technology. (Most people don’t realize the “new” Weems will only have their existing dated equipment and technology.) New, updated modern equipment is a must for patient care today! It will save lives.We must live within our means. Weems has forecast that it will lose a staggering $2.3 million (before subsidies) by the end of September, leaving a net cash loss of approximately $944,000. Where will the cash come from? We cannot let this money drain continue to happen!We can and must partner with a healthcare system that will put ‘skin in the game’ instead of the unsuccessful partnership we have had to date.As we build, staff and operate a new facility to better serve today’s needs, we will bring pride, local jobs, better outcomes and fiscal sanity back to our healthcare.We suggest that a permanent healthcare partnership be created to incentivize best practices, create more community involvement and help determine the best solution for healthcare in Franklin County. This carefully chosen group would actively oversee a new healthcare management structure, a new style of governance better representing and serving our citizens. Individuals on this task force would include local and other healthcare professionals in addition to appropriate consumers and successful people, under the auspices of the commission.

Allan Feifer

President, Concerned Citizens of Franklin County