The Franklin County Schools cross country team got fired up for the season last Saturday as they took part in the Miller Landing Madness at Elinor Klapp-Phipps Park in Tallahassee.

Coach Kati-Morgan Hathcock’s squad put their first official times on the board for the current school year. with junior Austin Gray finishing 20th with a 22:33 time in the 5K, just ahead of junior Francisco Juan in 22nd place with a 22:49 time.

Finishing 33rd and 34th respectively were sophomore Michael Square with a time of24:58, two seconds ahead of junior Cody Cassidy.

Sophomore Alex Itzkovitz’s time of 29:53 was good enough for 42nd, while in 46th and 47th place respectively were freshman Jacob Carroll, with a time of 37:33 and freshman Arav Patel with a time of 40:20.

The girls were led by freshman Adia Barber, whose 29:33 time was good for 20th place.

She was followed by freshman Alondra Jimenez, whose 31:32 time put her at 23rd, junior Lydia Strickland who was 26th with a time of 33:44, sophomore Marlee Tucker who was 27th with a time of 35:21 and junior Makayla Varner, 28th with a 35:52 time. Sophomore Eva Strickland’s time of 37:35 put her in 32nd place.

Among middle schoolers who ran the 3K, eighth grader Reece Juno ran a 12:45, seventh grader Josiah White and 16:08 and sixth grader Sean Gray a 16:11. Seventh grader Shlok Patel ran just behind at 16:12 and sixth grader Owen Juno a 17:11.

“The upcoming season is developing nicely,” said Hathcock. “We didn't lose many athletes, and have added to our ranks. Last year, due to the hurricane, we missed three weeks of training and four races.

“Even with such an interrupted season, we were able to be competitive at districts - our boys team winning runner up - and everyone placing well. This year, without the impediments of last year, our outlook looks bright,” she said. “The state restructured our district this year which doubled the amount of teams we compete against, so we have a bigger mountain to climb before regionals than normal.

“However, it is a peak we can reach if we keep our motivation and training in line with our talent and goals,” Hathcock said.

The Class 1A district now also includes Altha, Baker, Blountstown, Milton Central, Cottondale, Freeport, Graceville, Jay, Laurel Hill, Malone, Quincy Munroe, Paxton, Pensacola Christian, Port St. Joe, Rocky Bayou Christian, Sneads and Wewahitchka.