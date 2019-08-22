We are guaranteed freedom of speech, with responsibility, by documents put forth by our Founding Fathers in this country. Our opinions matter, our choices are our own, we are able to share with others or keep them to ourselves. Now that local election time is here, it is vital to remember that we may voice our opinions with others before or after we express them on our ballot choices. But just like the fathers insisted we act responsibly with our votes, indeed, we must not take the privilege of voting for granted. We must do better than get to the voting booth, close our eyes, cross our fingers and hope we picked well.

It is upon us to investigate the positions of the candidates available to us so that we may make educated and enlightened choices at election time. That is what we should do!

We should not steal signs and carelessly discard them in hopes of diminishing another candidate. We should not tell half-truths or even falsehoods – that is, to commit slander - about the candidates who have chosen to run for positions of power in our communities. We should be grateful that some have stepped up to the challenges of election and then who will exercise decisionmaking about issues that have challenged and even damaged our communities for too long.

For some, it is the first run at public office. For others, it is a repeat of former positions. But inexperience does not necessarily mean ineptitude. The novice may be as successful, if not more so, than those who have tried to lead under different times and circumstances. But all must offer voters honesty and their carefully laid-out plans to move forward under today’s trying challenges. It isn’t enough to just run for office! You, the electorate, must know what you have a right to expect if and when your candidate wins. It is vital you know what your candidate, if elected, will do about water rates, the housing crisis, transparency in city government, accountability, staffing and property choices. Will your candidate demonstrate honesty while moving forward to lead successfully?

There truly is no right answer in choosing a candidate other than to carefully investigate positions and ideas, then deciding which one most closely follows your own beliefs and hopes for your town. Please don’t act on your husband’s demand, your neighbor’s gossip or even a media recommendation. Make up your own mind based on facts and good information. Research who will do what, about what needs to be done. Ask good questions. Demand good answers!

Your city deserves the best you can elect. And choosing that best candidate is up to you. Please vote!

Mel Kelly

Former mayor of Carrabelle