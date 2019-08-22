I could be wrong but in the history of the county commission, there has never been a commissioner with the knowledge, skills, training or abilities to successfully manage hospital finances. So why in the world do the current dolts on the commission think they can do so?

And, if hiring a D.O. from Ohio (not even an M.D.) who wants to retire on St. George island and live in a million-dollar house, well, sign me up!

The current dolts have knowingly driven the county into hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt just because they can’t let go of the fact that they have the authority to provide health care in Franklin County.

Let It Go!

The “general” told me more than 30 years ago when I first moved to the county “As long as the county commission has anything to do with health care – it will be like a Third World nation.” He was right; health care in Franklin County is like living in a Third World nation.

Then there is the hospital – here is another great idea – Bulldoze every stick and stone left standing and build a park for the young people who live in the “projects.” Imagine a place with grass, trees, swings, seesaws, monkey bars, even a small duck pond where youngsters can sail their homemade boats. While at it, fill in the areas adjacent to the doors of current residents with soil and sod so the place won’t look so disreputable. (Is this what the look of low-income housing built by out-of-towners will hold for Franklin County?)

Let’s face it, if you are really sick you go to the medical complex and hospital in Port St. Joe (or even Bay Medical in Panama City) or you go to the “mother ship” (TMH) in Tallahassee for quality medical care at quality facilities.

John Hitron

Carrabelle