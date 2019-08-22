Bayou Blue Senior Center: The center will be holding on Sept. 8 a fundraiser. The menu will be hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread and dessert. Cost is $10. Order forms can be picked up or dropped off at the center, 201 Mazarac St. from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday. Orders for delivery must be received by 12 p.m. on Sept. 5, with 10 plate minimum for delivery. Payment is due at time of pickup or delivery (cash or check made out to BBSC). Orders can be picked up at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in half an hour increments. Orders can be faxed to 985-876-1346. For further information contact the center directly.

Bayou Blue Recreation news: Bayou Blue recreation will hold a Back to School Bash 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30 at 200 at Mazarac St. for grades six through eight. Students should bring take school IDs. Concessions will be sold. There will be games and music. Admission is $5. Registrations are now open at the Bayou Blue Recreation Center, 200 Mazarac St. for boys and girls, ages 6 to 12, for flag football, cheerleading, volleyball and soccer. Deadline for signup for flag football and cheerleading is Sept. 2. Deadline for volleyball is Sept. 6 and soccer is Sept. 9. Registration fee is $50, (money orders only). For more info, call 872-2175 or email at Bayoubluerecreation@lafourchegov.org.

Bayou Blue school news: Friday -- Back -2-School Dance will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the gym; Aug. 22 - T-shirt orders are due; Aug. 23 -- PBIS Coke Sale; Aug. 24 -- Football Jamboree at 4 p.m. at Terrebonne High School.

Fall Festival: La Fete Des Vieux will be held from Oct. 4 -6 at 4484 La. 1 in Raceland. The festival will be featuring food, live local music, old time exhibitions, boucherie, arts and crafts and much more. Limited booths/spots are available, featuring Louisiana themes, Cajun culture items, etc. For more information and vendor inquiry, call Tammy Loupe at 985-232-0339.

St. Louis KC Council 7657: Sunday -- KC Communion Mass at 8 a.m., with a biscuit breakfast following Mass in the hall; Aug. 27 -- 1st. Degree Exemplification at St. Bernadette KC Home.

