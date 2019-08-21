After the assistant chief of the St. James Lanark Volunteer Fire Department was jailed on two warrants out of Miami Dade County, he has been released and the matter resolved.

Jerry Anthony Homyak, 34, was served an active probation warrant Aug. 8 for two counts of violation of probation.

"Jerry was arrested for a simple technical violation of probation which was quickly resolved in court," said his Miami attorney Richard Cooper. "Jerry has been a model probationer who never hid his past mistakes and has honorably served his community and has helped save scores of lives as assistant chief."

Lee Cowart, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Miami-Dade Corrections is responsible for picking up felons held within the state on in-state charges. Homyak was taken from the Franklin County Jail on Aug. 21, and appeared in Miami Dade Circuit Court Thursday.

Cooper said the matter was resolved by adding another year of community supervision, which is now set to terminate Sept. 25, 2020. Homyak was released afetrwards and returned by bus to Franklin County.

Homyak had been under two years of community supervision, under the auspices of the Florida Department of Corrections in Tallahassee, for a Sept. 26, 2017 conviction in Miami-Dade for depositing a check with intent to defraud. That community supervision had been set for termination on Sept. 25. 2019.

On Nov. 10, 2016 he was convicted in Miami Dade of grand theft - third degree, of between $300 and $20,000, and given a one-year sentence of community supervision.