Health insurance can make the difference between life and death — and yet Florida Republicans keep playing games with funding for health care for the state’s most vulnerable residents.

These lawmakers have not only refused to expand Medicaid in Florida, they’ve made it harder for voters to do it themselves.

The Affordable Care Act has significantly increased the percentage of Florida residents who have health insurance. More than a quarter of the state’s population lacked health insurance in 2013, the year before the ACA took effect, a rate that dropped to 16% by 2017.

The uninsured rate would have plunged even further if not for the Legislature’s rejection of federal funding to cover even more low-income residents. Florida is one of just 14 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the ACA, letting money that Florida taxpayers are paying into the system go instead to states with the good sense to do so.

These states have seen improvements to their economies and health-care outcomes as a result, including lower mortality rates. With the Florida Legislature failing to act — and DeSantis, who backed efforts to repeal the ACA as a member of Congress, now the state’s governor — the group Florida Decides Healthcare started collecting signatures to put Medicaid expansion before voters.

Republican state lawmakers can’t stand the idea of voters doing their job for them, so in this past legislative session created new obstacles to putting such initiatives on the ballot. Florida Decides Healthcare recently announced that the changes were forcing it to drop efforts to put Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot and instead aim for 2022.

In the meantime, efforts continue by the Trump administration and its allies to dismantle the ACA and try to repeal it entirely. And if that wasn’t damaging enough to Floridians who rely on the coverage and protections for those with preexisting conditions provided through the ACA, DeSantis has made it even harder for those lacking coverage.

The governor vetoed $300,000 in state funding for the Alachua County Organization of Rural Needs (ACORN) Clinic, which has served rural and low-income patients for 45 years. ACORN’s board of directors recently announced that a Brooker primary-care clinic that serves around 940 patients will be closing as a result.

A column by state Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, describes his work to try to secure that funding and calls on the community to rally for additional support for the clinic. But as outlined in a letter to the editor by Kayser Enneking, Perry’s Democratic opponent in the last election, Perry has also opposed expanding Medicaid and other funding to provide health care for low-income residents.

Health care should be a central issue in the 2020 election. If voters want to stop the games being played with people’s health, they need to elect people who truly support providing care for the uninsured.

This editorial first appeared in the Gainesville Sun