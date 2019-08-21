The assistant chief of the St. James Lanark Volunteer Fire Department has been jailed on three warrants out of Miami Dade County.

Jerry Anthony Homyak, 34, was served an active probation warrant Aug. 8 for two counts of violation of probation and one count of grand theft – third degree, which applies to theft of between $300 and $20,000.

Homyak has no charges pending in Franklin County. Lee Cowart, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Miami-Dade Corrections is responsible for picking up felons held within the state on in-state charges.

Homyak has been under two years of community supervision, under the auspices of the Florida Department of Corrections in Tallahassee, for a Sept. 26, 2017 conviction in Miami-Dade for depositing a check with intent to defraud. That community supervision was set for termination on Sept. 25.

On Nov. 10, 2016 he was convicted in Miami Dade of grand theft, of between $300 and $500, and given a one-year sentence of community supervision.