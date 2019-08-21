The mother of a woman found dead in rural Tuscaloosa County earlier this year has offered a reward for anyone who can provide information about what happened during her daughter’s last days.



Searchers found Ashley Watkins, 31, dead in a wooded area off Blue Creek Road on Jan. 2. She had been missing for nearly a month.

A medical examiner ruled Watkins' death an accidental overdose, but Carol Oettle said she believes her daughter was a victim of foul play. She's offered an $800 reward to anyone who can provide information.

"It's not getting easier, it's getting harder," Oettle said.



Oettle last saw her middle daughter, whom she described as “the rock” and the caretaker in the family, on Dec. 1. She was going to visit a boyfriend in Fayette. The boyfriend’s mother called Oettle on Dec. 9, saying Ashley had left a few days before and that they hadn’t seen her since.

Searchers found her body on Jan. 2. Her dog, Bean, had stayed by her side.

A medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences found no evidence of external or internal trauma, according to the autopsy report. The examiner cited mixed drug toxicity, noting the presence of the antidepressant amitriptyline and methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can contact Oettle on the Facebook page "Ashley Johnson Watkins is missing help find her" or by calling the Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616.