During the past two years, the pine forests of Franklin County have been subjected to forest fires, drought, hurricane winds and salt water overwash. Many stands of slash pine along the coast and barrier islands were killed or injured by salt, and thousands of other trees snapped or blew over when Hurricane Michael struck the mid-Panhandle region of north Florida. Farther inland, high winds felled thousands of longleaf pines.

Because the county does not have funds or manpower to remove this many dead and dying trees, most must be removed slowly by natural decay. Among the “first responders” are three species of pine bark beetles that belong to the Ips or engraver beetle genus. The beetles were here before the storm, and they are opportunists whose numbers increase as the adults feed in sapwood under the bark of stressed or damaged trees.

Recently, senior forester Alex Skovronsky was called to the Plantation on St. George Island to determine what was killing clusters of slash pine trees on several properties there. He found that dying trees often had small bore holes about the size of pencil lead, and frequently pine pitch mixed with sawdust ran from the holes down the tree bark or lodged in crevices. The curving shape of the engraved “galleries” under the bark suggests that the culprits are called engraver beetles, most likely the eastern five-spined bark beetle, Ips avulsus.

Engraver beetles were named for the ornate galleries they hollow out under the bark when adults and newly hatched young are feeding. The cycle begins when males bore into stressed pines and produce scents that attract other male and female beetles. Each male mates with several females and numerous eggs are laid that hatch into larvae that continue feeding. If many larvae are produced, the tree can be girdled and killed because the beetles feed in the cambium and destroy tubes that carry water and nutrients to the leaves.

Pine bark beetles are tiny, about one- eighth inch long, and trees might survive if the only damage was from the beetles themselves. However, pine bark beetles also carry spores from blue-stain fungi that germinate and grow into the sapwood, eventually producing fruiting bodies on the surface of the tree. The fungi block the transport of water and pitch through the trees. This helps the beetles because it reduces defensive production of pitch that can carry the beetles out of the trees. Also, the beetles feed on the fungus. The trees cannot withstand this combined onslaught, and soon the needles begin to turn from green to yellow and then red before they are shed.

Unlike termites, whose guts contain special bacteria that digest wood fibers to produce sugars, bark beetles live on a combination of nutrients stored in phloem and nitrogen-containing compounds produced by the fungus. Phloem is the plant tissue that carries sugars and amino acids from tree leaves down to the roots, whereas xylem transports water from the soil back to the leaves.

If only stressed trees were affected by the beetles, there might not be a problem because engraver beetles do not normally invade large areas of forest. The beetles and fungi are just nature’s clean-up crew that begins removing dead trees from the forest. However, when the next generation of beetles emerges, they fly off in search of new places to feed, and can attack relatively healthy trees miles from the original location. Moreover, each breeding cycle is short and can be repeated many times a year, greatly increasing the population.

The recent rains should reduce stress on local pine forests and may prevent the beetles from infesting too many trees. To be clear, most pine trees on St. George Island are healthy, with occasional clusters of infested trees. Sadly, some of the dying trees are over a century old, with cat-faced scars that show they were used for turpentine production in the 1930’s. There is no way to save affected trees, which must be removed if their falling would present a hazard.

The question for Franklin County property owners is whether the damage will be contained, or if it will spread across the forest? Fortunately, engraver beetles involved so far are not as deadly as the southern pine beetle, which is the most destructive insect in pine forests. At the present time, no southern pine beetles have been identified on St. George Island.

It may be possible for vigilant homeowners to prevent mature trees from dying, but it is very difficult to control forest-wide outbreaks. The recommended control method is basically to reduce stress on the trees with adequate watering, and to remove dead and dying trees from the property. The beetles are attracted by the smell of cut trees and chipped bark, as loggers have long known. On a small scale, it may be possible to treat trees with insecticides, but that is not feasible in large forested areas.

Homeowners should inspect their pines to see if any crowns begin to turn yellow and if the bark shows holes and pitch tubes that may indicate an active infestation. The University of Florida Extension Service publishes a free guide about how to identify and deal with beetle-infested pine trees: edis.ifas.ufl.edu/fr399