The New Orleans and University of Alabama communities are mourning the loss of news anchor Nancy Parker, a UA alumna, who died in a plane crash while working on a story about a stunt pilot.

Parker, who worked as a journalist for WVUE Fox 8 News for 27 years, was killed Friday alongside pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus, who was a member of a Louisiana group that honored Tuskegee Airmen, the news station reported.

A fire broke out on board the aircraft shortly after it crashed near a field in East New Orleans just after 3 p.m., according the National Transportation Board of Safety.

In 1988, Nancy graduated from the College of Communication and Information Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, according to the University of Alabama's website.

“The College and our Board of Visitors mourns the loss of Nancy and sends our prayers and condolences to her family, friends and colleagues,” said Mark Nelson, Dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences in a statement. “Nancy used her time and talent to give back to our community through her service and unwavering support. She was passionate about mentoring rising journalists and teaching them how to tell meaningful stories. She became a close friend to all who worked with her as a member of our board.”

In 2015, she was honored with the College’s Bert Bank Distinguished Service Award and joined the College’s Board of Visitors in 2017. She also mentored students.

“Nancy was a joy to have on our board and a remarkable professional,” said Nelson. “Our college is better because of her support and guidance. We will miss her deeply.”

Likewise, WVUE Fox 8 News expressed its condolences: “Today we mourn the loss of our longtime colleague and friend Nancy Parker,” the station said in a statement to WDSU. “Details have not been released by authorities, but we can confirm she passed away in a plane crash while covering a story at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.”

A Federal Aviation spokesperson said the plane involved was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft and crashed about a half-mile south of the airport under unknown circumstances.

Parker, an Alabama native, is survived by her three children and husband, Glen Boyd, who serves as a Public Information Officer at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office. She was 53.

Boyd made his first public comments on his loss in an emotional Facebook post Saturday morning, remembering his wife as “a true professional” and a “master of her craft.”

“She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything. I just don’t know. I really don’t. No man but God could have taken Nancy from my arms,” he wrote. “I loved her and she loved me. We were best friends. I would trade places with her right now. I should’ve been on that plane.”

Boyd continued: “She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light. I’m lost without my wife. My faith tells me joy will come in the morning. My joy will come when I see Jesus and my Nancy Face to Face."

Material from the New York Daily News (TNS) was used in this report.