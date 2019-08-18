If I had just arrived in the United States from another planet and tuned to the Democrat candidates’ debates, I would leave the United States on the next rocket out of town. To listen to the potential presidential nominees of their party, there is nothing right about our country, even though the U.S. offers extraordinary advantages to all citizens regardless of race, color, national origin, or religion.

The U.S. provides a university system that all nations of the world are clamoring to attend. Hopefully, the same can be said of lower education providers, grammar and high schools. Those institutions of learning are negative facets of government that Democrats don’t have a problem with. But all potential Democrat nominees are recipients of the U.S. educational system and collectively haven’t done too bad for themselves both financially and socially.

Unbridled freedom is the under-pinning of this country’s economic powerhouse and political system unmatched by any in world history. The U.S. economy and political systems are now under stress by Democrats who themselves have benefited tremendously from our present form of government. Even though our political system encourages free speech, the speech should be rational and deliberative. The speech coming from Democrats is neither rational or deliberative; conversely, it is without reason or constructive.

One of leading contenders for the party’s nomination, even though he labels himself an independent, is millionaire Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders has three homes, has a net worth of more than $1 million and calls himself a social Democrat. Sanders was elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in the ‘70s. He was a communist then and he still is. Nothing has changed except his so-called party affiliation.

I’m sure Bernie has worked hard for his wealth since he has been in government employ all his adult life. Seems all career, and some non-career, politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, retire with substantial wealth from their years of service to the U.S. government.

Joe Biden, a good man, is also a millionaire who did it the old-fashioned way — he wrote books and gave speeches for obscene amounts of money. This is not a criticism for Biden being a millionaire, because he earned the distinction. He is a self-made man even though he took a different path than most individuals: government service.

He has chosen to continue to serve his country by attempting to become president of the United States. He would serve himself and his quest for the U.S. presidency well by being honest and acknowledging the many positive attributes of our economic and social system. He should agree there is a problem at this country’s southern border, agree we have a booming economy and be prepared to build on it, agree with the tax cuts and break away from his party’s doom forecasters. If he would do this, his popularity alone would give him a chance to win a race against President Donald Trump.

Contrary to all the bombastic criticism of the U.S. by the Democrat candidates, we live under a system that rewards ingenuity and innovation, and ensures, even though one might fail, the right to try again, as witnessed by Walt Disney’s many bankruptcies. Many products that Americans enjoy were developed, marketed and provided to the public by men and women who have failed in business, but tried again. And to provide those products, the U.S. enjoys a productive workforce unmatched in the free world. But continued acceleration of the U.S. economy is essential to provide good paying jobs to all Americans.

The free enterprise system is under vicious attack by individuals who believe the federal government can do a better job of directing and controlling the lives of all Americans. We must continue to diminish those efforts to silence the voice of those who have opposing views. The inflammatory rhetoric coming from Democrat candidates and men and women of influence is gutter language, both disgusting and denigrating. Our nation deserves better from our politicians. The initiative for a more educated and civilized dialogue will be instrumental in bringing together all Americans.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.