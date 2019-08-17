Dear students and parents/guardians of Franklin County School District:

Welcome to the Franklin County Schools family; we are excited for the 2019-20 school year! Our staff has been working hard to prepare engaging and rewarding learning experiences for all students. We look forward to seeing our returning students and are excited to get to know our new Seahawk families.

At FCS, we place high value on our partnership with parents, families, and community and we invite you to be an active part of helping students to achieve their full potential.

We consider it an honor to work with your kids every day to help them to be the very best version of themselves. We believe that each and every student has a gift to share with the world and we will work hard to help them to unlock their highest potential. At FCS we have high expectations of both our students and our staff members. It is our goal to equip all students with 21st century knowledge, 21st century skills, and college and career characteristics.

Our theme for the 2019-20 school year is "One Team, One Dream.” Please visit our website at franklincountyschools.org for updates throughout the year. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us. You can reach me at msneed@franklincountyschools.org or at 670-2800 ext. 3116.

We invite you to become our partners in our work and look forward to working with families to accomplish great things for our students.

Michael Sneed Jr. is the principal of Franklin County School.