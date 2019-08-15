LOCAL MUSIC

TODAY

Mama Dixie and The Prize Inside: 6:30 p.m., no cover, The Lookout at Hotel Indigo. 111 Greensboro Ave. 535-3987. www.lookouttuscaloosa.com.

Elonzo Wesley: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. 342-0051. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

FRIDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Little Big Town, Midland: 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $69.50 general admission pit; $59.50, $49.50 and $25 for tiers of reserved seating, through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

Rock Bottom String Band: 10 p.m., no cover, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. 342-0051. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

Happy Lemmy: 10 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

Whiskey River: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SATURDAY

Kidz Bop World Tour: 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

U.S.: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Auditions for "Steel Magnolias": Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold auditions for its Oct. 3-13 production of Robert Harling's comic drama "Steel Magnolias," beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall, adjacent to the Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College. Returning from the 2005 cast will be Kathy Wilson as M'Lynn; all other roles are open, including Truvy, 40s, owner of the beauty shop; Annelle, late teens, early 20s, beauty shop assistant; Clairee, 60s, widow of the former mayor and grand dame; Shelby, 20s, the prettiest girl in town; and Ouiser, 60s, wealthy curmudgeon, acerbic but loveable. Auditions will include cold readings from the script. Scripts are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa ticket office, though scripts must remain on the premises. The office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-noon Friday. Rehearsals will be generally Monday through Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons, beginning Aug. 26. www.theatretusc.com.

SATURDAY

Boa Basics: The Pink Box Burlesque, in its Taste of Tease series, 2-4 p.m., $27, Drish House, 2300 17th St. No experience needed, but tickets are limited, and available through www.mkt.com/pinkboxburlesque. Tickets cover complimentary champagne (21 and up to drink; 19 and up to participate), a boa, and two hours of instruction with the PBB's Mona Squeels, Winnie Wont and Mama Dixie. Female-identifying individuals only, for this session; male-identifying classes coming soon. www.pinkboxburlesque.com.

Kip Tyner’s 32nd Annual Talent Search: 6-9 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Contestants in various categories vie for $5000 in cash prizes. www.bamatheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Pink Box Burlesque auditions: 10 a.m., Drish House, 2300 17th St. The PBB auditioning for tease artists, trick artists, stage support staff and interns. Auditions will also be held 10 a.m. Aug. 25, at the Drish. Apply for a time slot at www.signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2865681/false#/invitation.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“The Big Lebowski” (1998): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include “South Pacific” (1958) Aug. 25 and 28. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

TUESDAY

"American Woman" (2018, rated R): Second film in the fall Bama Art House series. In "American Woman," a 32-year-old rural Pennsylvanian woman’s (Sienna Miller) teen daughter disappears, so she has to raise her infant grandson alone, seeking truth behind the mystery. It takes places over 11 years, from disappearance to discovery, and co-stars Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Sky Ferreira, Will Sasso and Amy Madigan. Bama Art House screenings are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday nights, with bye weeks Sept. 3 and 17; except for the Manhattan Short Film Festival, which will screen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. All films will be shown in downtown’s Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave., run by the Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, which programs the Bama Art House series. The box office will open each night at 6:30, with doors at 6:45. Tickets are $8 general, $7 for seniors and students, and $6 for Arts Council members. Punch-card tickets are also available for $60, offering admission to any 10 Bama Art House films; films are also programmed in the winter and summer. For more, call 758-5195, or see www.bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse.

REGIONAL MUSIC

TODAY

Tucker Riggleman And The Cheap Dates , Ham Bagby, Natalie Valentine, Chris Ivey: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick. 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

The Steeldrivers: 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets $22 and up through Ticketmaster. www.lyricbham.com.

Adam Hood, The Red Clay Strays: 8 p.m., $25, Zydeco. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

The Pearl, Isabel: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick.

SATURDAY

Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson: 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $70 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

Shootin' You Straight Band (Skynyrd tribute): 8 p.m., $15, WorkPlay Theatre, 500 23rd St. S., Birmingham. www.workplay.com.

Mustache, Sam Frazier Jr.: 8 p.m., $20, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S, Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

The Pearl, Sarah Lee Langford: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick.

SUNDAY

Bitter Calm, Timber, Headcase: 7 p.m., no cover, 18 and up, Saturn, 200 41st St. S, Birmingham. 703-9545. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

TUESDAY

Heart, Brandi Carlile, Elle King: 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $29 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

Matt Stell, Colton Friday: 6:30 p.m., no cover, Zydeco. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

J Candeed, Joseph Higgins: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick.

Live, Bush, Our Lady Peace: 7:30 p.m., Philips Arena, Atlanta. Tickets $35 and up, through Ticketmaster.

WEDNESDAY

Why Don’t We, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $31 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

REGIONAL EVENTS

NOW-JAN. 26, 2020

"Barbie — Dreaming of a Female Future": Walk-through interactive Barbie Dreamhouse, Arrington Gallery at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., examining six decades of the iconic doll's impact and influence. The BMA operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and major holidays. 254-2565. www.artsbma.org.

FRIDAY

Jen Kirkman: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 18 and up, Saturn, Birmingham. Writer/comedian known for "Chelsea Lately," "At Midnight," "Conan," "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and Netflix specials "I'm Gonna Die Alone" and "Just Keep Livin'?." Kirkman writes for the Emmy and Golden Globe winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and has written books including "I Can Barely Take Care of Myself," and "I Know What I'm Doing and Other Lies I Tell Myself." www.saturnbirmingham.com.

SUNDAY

The Birmingham Moth Storyslam: Doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30, $15, 18 and up, Saturn, 200 41st St. S, Birmingham. Readers should prepare five-minute stories built around creatures from the animal kingdom. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

AUG. 22: Pentatonix, Rachel Platten, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $129.50 for standing-room-only pit; reserved seats $129.50, $89.50, $69.50, $39.50 and $25, through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. All prices may include applicable fees and service charges.

AUG 23-24: Big Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, CBDB, Break Science, Turkuaz, TAUK, Southern Avenue and dozens more, for the inaugural two-day Druid City Music Festival. Local and regional touring bands will play more than a dozen venues in Tuscaloosa Aug. 23; earlier in the day there’ll be a Battle of the Bands at the River Market. The headlining bands play Government Plaza Aug. 24. Weekend tickets $78, plus charges, through Ticketmaster. www.dcmf2019.com.

AUG. 25: Mary J Blige, Nas, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets for $99.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $49.50, $25 through Ticketmaster, Amphitheater box office, 800-745-3000. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

AUG. 27: Beck, Cage The Elephant and Spoon, 6 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $20 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 6: Hootie and the Blowfish, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $91 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 24: Daryl Hall and John Oates, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $20 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 26: Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $98 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

OCT. 25: The Avett Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $88 and up through Ticketmonster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.