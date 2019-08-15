Now is the time to get ready for the 2019 Franklin County Youth Soccer Season.

Open to youth ages 4 to 12, the league will conduct registrations in the weeks ahead, with Saturday August 31 the final deadline for all registrations, including providing copies of birth certificates and all payments.

Registration fee is $50 for the first child, $45 for the second child, etc. Parents must provide a copy of birth certificate to register if this is a child’s first year playing.

Other registration days will be held throughout the county and sample uniforms will be available for sizing. We will be using the same uniforms as last year from Focus Hook.

These include:

At DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola:

•Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

•Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

•Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At Vrooman Park in Eastpoint, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the Carrabelle IGA, Saturday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Centennial Bank branches will give out and accept volunteer, sponsorship (Team sponsorships are only $300) and registration forms with payment and a copy of birth certificates through August 31. Please seal info in an envelope marked FCYS but do NOT send cash when turning in to the bank.

Please register early. No exceptions can be allowed after uniforms are ordered.

The Franklin County Soccer Board needs your help. In order to make this a successful program and allow our kids to play, we are in need of coaches, referees, volunteers and sponsors.

For more information please contact Betty Sasnett at 653-7598 or Cecillia Carter at 653-5215. Please leave a message, or send a text message if we do not answer and we will get back with you ASAP. You can also follow us on Facebook.