Little brown jug in hand, Tallahassee author Robert Buccellato returns to Downtown Books this Saturday, Aug. 17 to sign copies of his lively history “Rum Runners & Moonshiners of Old Florida.”

On his earlier visit to Apalachicola, locals lined up to tell Bob their family stories. "Where were you when I was writing this book?" he lamented.

Join the fun this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Feel free to bring your own tales of Panhandle skullduggery.