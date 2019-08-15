Dear Editor,

What is it going to take for Florida to recognize women legally as equal?

On August 26, 1920, after nearly a century of protest, the ratified 19th Amendment to the Constitution was certified, officially granting American women enfranchisement rights. This monumental constitutional declaration not only gave women the right to vote but acknowledged them the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

In 1923, the Equal Rights Amendment or ERA was presented to Congress. Decades later, in 1972, it finally passed but required adoption by 38 states before becoming ratified into law. Within five years, 35 states stepped up to the plate. It took 46 years before Nevada and Illinois joined the party, leaving Florida as one of the few states holding out. Why? Why must women beg for table scraps like dogs before our leaders will recognize them as being equal?

If you believe, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex,” call, email, text, and tweet, your representatives. Tell them we have waited long enough. Tell them our support depends on their support. Ladies, it is time to get mad and get active. Gentlemen, it is time to stand behind your women once and for all. The time for the ERA is now!

Respectfully,

Crystal DePuy

Member, Gulf County Democratic Executive Committee