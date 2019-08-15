DEMOPOLIS – Pitcher Kole Klecker and center fielder Logan Krei provided a solid 1-2 punch in leading Chandler (Arizona) to 5-0 win over Eagle Pass (Texas) in the semifinals of the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series at the Demopolis SportsPlex.

Chandler (5-0) will play in the championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. (CT).

Klecker (2-0) hurled a complete-game shutout and Krei collected three hits, one run scored and one RBI in the win.

Klecker, making his second start of the World Series, held Eagle Pass to three singles over seven innings. He struck out four and walked one batter. Klecker retired Eagle Pass in order in the first, fourth and seventh innings. Kelcker also went 1-for3 with one run scored and one RBI to earn the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game Award.

In the second semifinal game after posting three run-rule wins in pool play, Fort Caroline found itself in unfamiliar territory in the final inning against Broomall-Newtown.

Fort Caroline (5-0) escaped a seventh-inning jam to post a 3-2 win to advance to Thursday's championship game against Chandler (Arizona) at 6 p.m. (CT).

Bruno was the star for Broomall-Newtown, going 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI. He was named the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game Award.

Sedgwick (2-0) picked up the win for Fort Caroline. He worked four-plus innings and allowed two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. He was also 1-for-2 with one RBI and one walk to earn the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game Award.