Here is a rundown of action taken during Tuesday night's Lafourche Parish Council meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

ACTION: Accepted the minutes of the July 23, 2019 regular session.

ACTION: Accepted the minutes of the July 25, 2019 special session.

ACTION: Amended Ordinance No. 6176 to correct the street name from Esplanade Drive to Esplanade Blvd.

ACTION: Approved a 2019 supplemental appropriation to transfer excess funds of $83,350 from the off-duty witness fund to the criminal court fund.

ACTION: Approved a 2019 supplemental appropriation to carry forward the balance of $90,717 in the Community Water Enrichment Project for the East 44th Street and West 23rd Street Waterline Improvement Project.

ACTION: Approved holding an election in Recreation District No. 8 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, to authorize the levy of 9.96 mills for 10 years. Councilman Jerry LaFont voted against.

ACTION: Removed Ryan Callais from the Lafourche Parish Game and Fish Commission at the request of the Board.

ACTION: Approved a resolution asking the parish president to release $250,000 allocated for the Coroner’s Office to purchase their new facility. Councilman Craig Jaccuzzo voted against.

ACTION: Approved a resolution requesting the Louisiana Public Service Commissioner for District 2 to prohibit all energy companies from implementing a surcharge on electric bills due to Hurricane Barry.

ACTION: Appointed Valley Martinez Jr. to the Fire Protection District No. 8-A Board.

ACTION: Appointed Patrick Wiley Jr. to the Fire Protection District No. 8-C Board.

ACTION: Appointed Dean Martin to the Fire Protection District No. 1 Board. Councilman Bo Melvin voted against.

ACTION: Appointed Jan Labat to the Hospital Service District No. 2 Board.

ACTION: Appointed Thomas Trahan to the Fire Protection District No. 6 Board.

ACTION: Appointed Elmer Theriot to the Recreation District No. 11 Board.

ACTION: Appointed Gale LeBoeuf to the Terrebonne Parish Fire Protection District No. 6 Board.

ACTION: Approved changer order no. 2 from Onshore Construction Company LLC for the Lafourche Community Center project to add 48 days to the contract time due to weather conditions. Melvin abstained.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of $25,760 from Complete Network Management, Inc. for the purchase of computer equipment upgrades for the Lafourche Parish Library.

ACTION: Approved amendment no. 1 to the contract with Block Law Firm, APLC for legal services concerning coastal use permits to add that attorneys are not authorized to file suit, claim or approve a settlement without written consent of the Parish Council.

ACTION: Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for debris pick up on state roadways.

ACTION: Approved the purchase of a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab, 4WD Truck in the amount of $29,085.59 for the Solid Waste Department.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of $60,688 from M& L Engine, LLC for parts to repair the Lake Drive Pump Station 1.

ACTION: Approved a priority road ranking list to be used as a basis for future projects.

ACTION: Approved the appointment of Trisha McElroy for the position of Director of Human Resources.

ACTION: Approved an agreement with Innovative Interfaces Incorporated on behalf of Lafourche Parish Library for the purchase of a new Polaris Integrated Library System Software.

ACTION: Approved amendment no. 2 to the contract with Louisiana Workforce Commission, Office of Workforce Development for the 2019 FY Community Services Block Grant. Council members Jerry Jones, Daniel Lorraine and LaFont abstained.

ACTION: Approved a transfer of $800,000 from the parish transportation project fund to the Priority Road List--2019 road improvement project fund. LaFont voted against.

ACTION: Approved a contract with David A. Waitz Engineering and Surveying, Inc., for engineering services for road improvements to: Peytral Drive, West Camellia, East Camellia, Easy St., Belle Terre St., and Twin Oaks Drive.

ACTION: Accepted the quote of $128,320 from Arcco Power Systems for the purchase of a Generac Industrial Model SG400 Generator for the Lafourche Community Center.

ACTION: Approved an executive order for Hurricane Barry emergency pay.