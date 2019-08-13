All Times CDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m., Clemson vs. Alabama (2019), (replay, ESPNU)
8 p.m., Alabama vs. Tennessee, (replay, SEC)
FISHING
1 p.m., Alabama Bass Trail, (taped, FSSE)
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
6 p.m., World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal, (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m., World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal, (ESPN2)
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m., Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Atlanta, (MLB)
6:16 p.m., N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, (FSSE)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)