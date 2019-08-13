Pairings set in Babe Ruth World Series

DEMOPOLIS – The Single-Elimination Championship pairings are set for the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series at the Demopolis SportsPlex. The championship series is Tuesday through Thursday at Webb Field.

The top three teams to advance from the Tombigbee Pool are Chandler (Arizona), Broomall-Newtown (Penn.) and Jeffersontown (Ky.).

The top three teams to advance from the Black Warrior Pool are Fort Caroline (Florida), Eagle Pass (Texas) and West Linn (Oregon).

Chandler (4-0) is the No. 1 seed from the after going undefeated in Tombigbee Pool play. Chandler closed pool play with a 4-3 win over West Alabama. Chandler averaged seven runs per game in pool play.

Fort Caroline (4-0) won the Black Warrior Pool, closing with run-rule wins over Nashua and Eagle Pass. Fort Caroline has outscored the opposition 48-6 in the tournament.

Chandler (Arizona) scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-3 win over host West Alabama to cap an undefeated record in pool play.

Chandler (4-0) is the No. 1 seed after going undefeated in Tombigbee Pool play. Chandler will face the winner of the Jeffersontown-Eagle Pass game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Jeffersontown and Eagle Pass square off on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the single-elimination championship round.

Cooper Brass (Chandler) and Kevin McElroy (West Alabama) were the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game Award winners.

Championship Series Schedule:

Tuesday, August 13

Jeffersontown (Ky.) vs. Eagle Pass (Texas) (4:30 PM)

West Linn (Ore.) vs. Broomall-Newtown (Penn.) (7 PM)

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Jeffersontown/Eagle Pass Winner vs. Chandler (Ariz.) (4:30 PM)

West Linn-Broomall-Newtown Winner vs. Fort Caroline (7 PM)

Thursday, Aug. 15

2019 Babe Ruth World Series Championship Game (6 PM)