RAYNE, La. (AP) " A Louisiana city's police chief is getting a raise.

The Rayne City Council voted Monday to raise Chief Carroll Stelly's pay by $8,000, bringing his salary to $61,000.

That's about $4,000 less than what the original ordinance called for, but the council says it will revisit the issue next year and possibly grant him another raise then.

Stelly says good work deserves good pay. He says the last time he received a raise was in 2015.

News outlets report the raise goes into effect in October.