PANAMA CITY BEACH - A Facebook video showing a police officer not physically picking up a man crawling on the ground is drawing scrutiny.

Leigh-Anne Jeter, who lives in Panama City Beach, captured and uploaded the video Sunday after seeing the unidentified man crawling near a beach access point. In the video, a police officer does not pick up the man and instead watches him crawl.

“The guy had dirt in his mouth, all over his face,” Jeter said Monday during a phone interview with The News Herald. “I don’t care who you are, you’re still human.”

Jeter said she offered the man water but was told police had water. Jeter also said she was “in shock” over how police handled the situation.

“He wasn’t belligerent,” Jeter said.

When reached for comment Monday, Panama City Beach Police Department Capt. Wayne Maddox—who oversees patrol—had no comment. The police department is reportedly looking into the video.

People who commented on Jeter’s video had a variety of responses.

“I just hope they are taking him to a hospital,” Heather Hughes Shelton wrote.

“That's just plain sorry I definitely would had helped him up and took him for a cheeseburger or to the hospital if needed,” Adam Kennedy wrote.

Jackie Hart Smith wrote law enforcement personnel and hospital personnel see addicts and alcoholics daily. Whether the man was intoxicated is unknown.

“They clog up emergency rooms and often have chronic conditions caused by their drug or alcohol abuse and no money for healthcare, lodging, food, or anything,” Smith wrote. “Some sit in front of businesses and hope for handouts, which scares off would-be customers.”

Asked what she wants the effects of the video to be, Jeter said she wants people to be aware the law “isn’t always on your side.”

“They could have picked him up easily and walked him over,” Jeter said. “An ambulance could have been called.”