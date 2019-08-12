MONTGOMERY — An Alabama man accused of shooting at another parent during morning drop-off at an elementary school will receive mental health treatment.

A judge on Monday ordered Isaiah Johnson to receive inpatient mental health treatment at the Veteran's Health Care System. Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed to the move.

After treatment, Johnson will be returned to the Montgomery County jail as the criminal case against him continues.

Johnson is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Police say Johnson fired a gun multiple times in the car line at an elementary school following a traffic dispute last week. No one was injured.

Johnson's wife died recently. Prosecutors wrote in a court filing that a friend had expressed concern for Johnson's mental stability after her death.