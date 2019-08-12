ARIES (March 21-April 19): You should be able to get imaginative ideas across without resorting to any kind of extreme tactic. You might fit in nicely with a group where you can show off your friendliness and use a creative approach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are quick on the uptake, so you don't need a retake. A new initiative may require more time to get off the ground than you are anticipating, so don't be in too much of a rush to pull the trigger.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you hope to amplify your success rate in the business world, remember that knowledge is power. You can make headway by gathering relevant information about pertinent subjects and using that awareness to your advantage.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid making crucial financial decisions even if you feel the pressure to act immediately. Your ambitions might outweigh your better judgment, or outside circumstances could shift. Gather more info to help you decide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may not have the time you'd like to just relax and chitchat this week. Group meetings, conference calls or friendly chatter could take too much time away from important tasks. Devote your attention to tangible goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk, swim, run, take a yoga class, hike or bike. Get out there, loosen up, enjoy the summer and get into your best shape. It is possible that a certain someone is willing to help you with the warmup.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Making someone feel cared about builds alliances and deepens friendships. Tune into people's real selves. Keep things happy and light by steering conversations toward pleasant subjects that everyone enjoys.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You've got the intellect to investigate and bring out the facts about even the most creative ideas or financial fantasies. Be sure you understand everything before moving forward. Your love life could easily heat up and start to sizzle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dream big but don't get lost in the clouds. If you are surrounded by good fortune, you might dream of even better things. Keep your goals attainable and your feet planted firmly on the ground.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be pressure to pioneer a new project right away. It would be considerably more beneficial to take extra time to gather additional data and resources before you launch your plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You could prevent a debate from turning into a dispute by simply agreeing to disagree. It isn't necessary to yield your position or change your mind to get along with someone else; just offer each other mutual respect.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have the imagination and someone else has the practical resources to make an idea into something worthwhile. A project may be completed more easily if you team up with someone who's got the resources you need.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be overly concerned with tiny issues to the exclusion of the big ones as the next two to three weeks roll by. A positive attitude often attracts success, and that is the case in late September and early October. This is the very best time to take advantage of passing opportunities, as they are sure to bring abundant contentment. You could receive recognition for your past performance, and it is a fabulous time to make crucial decisions since your judgment will be at its best. Your business sense helps you handle money in practical ways in mid-October. Lay low during the first half of December, when your work and activities could be placed under scrutiny.