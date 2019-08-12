For decades, we Westerners told ourselves a happy story about the rise of China. Sure, the Middle Kingdom was repressive. But as it grew richer and more powerful, it would inevitably liberalize. Representative democracy and the protection of minority rights were inevitable as China joined the class of middle-income nations.

At least that was the conventional wisdom from Washington to London to Tokyo.

Indeed, China has grown much wealthier and many Chinese people in booming cities like Shanghai and Beijing enjoy lifestyles that would seem familiar to denizens of Western metropolises.

But the attendant political liberalization hasn’t happened. China remains ferociously repressive at home, policing dissent and imprisoning free thinkers. It is building a mass electronic surveillance state to keep its repressed citizens in line. China has also thrown hundreds of thousands of its Muslim citizens into labor camps. And when it is not propping up the evil North Korean regime, Beijing continues to threaten its neighbors, militarizing the South China Sea and thundering about a potential invasion of Taiwan, that feisty enclave of Chinese democracy that Beijing views as a renegade province.

China is an economic predator. It’s a world-class thief of intellectual property, and has pillaged our companies as well our Pentagon of their technology for decades. It subsidizes its domestic industries to weaken foreign competitors and for many years artificially weakened its currency to make its experts cheaper than they should be. The result? Yawning trade deficits with the developed world and shuttered factories across the rust belt. The annual trade gap between the U.S. and China has routinely run into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

The foreign currency that Beijing has hoovered in has allowed it to invest in some useful things; the company’s infrastructure is in many ways world class. But it has also had less salutary impacts, such as helping China with its frightening military buildup.

The United States is finally trying to do something about it. The Trump administration says it is working to redress America’s gross trade imbalance with China and clamp down on Beijing’s intellectual property theft. These are worthy goals.

Unfortunately, the tools available are blunt ones: the president has levied billions of dollars of tariffs on China.

Beijing has responded in kind. On Thursday, “China’s central bank set the midpoint of the renminbi’s daily trading range above 7 to the American dollar for the first time in more than a decade,” the New York Times reported. “Thursday’s move in effect tells financial markets that Beijing expects the renminbi to continue to weaken versus the dollar, perhaps well past the 7-to-the-dollar level.” The tit-for-tat has sent stock markets on both sides of the Pacific reeling.

The United States seems to be in a strong position. Our economy is more powerful and there are signs the Chinese system is struggling. If we can’t take a stand now, when our economy is hot, when can we? There would be little appetite during a stiff recession.

Still, the stakes are high and an all-out trade war could cool the economy down fast. Let us hope China is willing to make a new trade deal soon. Stay tuned.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Providence Journal.