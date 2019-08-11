The sign-up period for this fall’s elections came and went this week. There were a few surprises along the way, but for the most part, the announced candidates filled out their paperwork and marked the beginning of the long road to Oct. 12.

Congratulations and thank you to all the brave souls who jumped into races for often-thankless but nonetheless vitally important jobs that are up for grabs.

No one gets into local or state politics to get rich. Instead, these people are fueled by a desire to do the best they can for the people they want to represent. They love their communities and are convinced that they can serve the people and see to their interests.

They bring a widely varied set of skills, but they all have the willingness to stand up in public and offer to serve. That is an incredible feat in itself. And it should be enough to get your respect as a voter – and your participation if you are not yet a voter.

You will have chance after chance to get to know these people and familiarize yourself with their ideas and philosophies. Give them the respect they deserve. Hear them out and give their words some thought. Don’t decide your position based on familiar last names or family connections.

Instead, try to get the best people into office that we possibly can. Our public business is important, and it demands that we do our best to identify the candidates into the best-qualified for office.

Most of all, though, do whatever you need to do to take part in the process. It is going to require a little work, some attention and a willingness to do your part. But you’ll be glad that you did.

Here are some dates to remember to help you do what you need to do to participate:

• Candidate finance reports are due Sept. 12 and Oct. 2.

• In-person voter registration ends Sept. 11.

• Online voter registration ends Sept. 21.

• Early voting will be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, excluding Sunday.

• Deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 8.

• Registrar must receive all mail ballots by Oct. 11.

• Oct. 12: day of primary election.

• In races with three or more candidates where no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held Nov. 16.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.