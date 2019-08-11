Reid takes part

in MSU symposium

Claudia Reid, a junior biochemistry/pre-medicine major from Southside, was among nearly 100 Mississippi State University students who participated in the school’s Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium.

Reid tied for second place in the Biological Sciences and Engineering division in the annual competition.

Area students

graduate from Bethel

Two Northeast Alabama students were among those receiving degrees from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, during its summer commencement ceremonies.

Dustin Randolph of Gadsden received a Bachelor of Science in Human Services, and Johnny Moses of Valley Head received a Master of Business administration.

Minton receives

Marks scholarship

Laura Minton of Rainbow City recently received the Marks Family Scholarship for research.

The scholarship provides funds for highly qualified undergraduate students to carry out research in the Goodwin Laboratory on subjects related to M. tuberculosis and other infectious diseases. It dovetails with two main research projects: in KatG, an enzyme that figures prominently in the defenses of pathogenic organisms against host immune-derived hydrogen peroxide; and in targeting the enzymes of the shikimate pathway for development of new anti-tubercular agents.

Minton is a senior Biomedical Sciences/Pre-Medicine student at Auburn University, where she has maintained a 4.0 GPA. After completing her senior academic/research year, she plans to attend medical school to become a pediatric neurologist.

She is a graduate of Gadsden City High School and is the daughter of Dr. Maury Minton and Amy Minton.

Holland completes

basic training

Bradley N. Holland graduated from basic training in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He will be stationed at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas, for tech training.

He is the son of Dana and Alan Holland; brother of Julie and Nathan Holland; and grandson of Tim and Nelda Choate, the late Patsy Choate, Dera Lee Holland and “Buddy” Oren Holland.

Dobbs earns

degree from Troy

Caleb Dobbs of Rainbow graduated from Troy University during the Summer Semester/Term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

Dobbs graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.