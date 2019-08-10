LIVINGSTON – The University of West Alabama opened fall camp Friday as the heat index touched 105 degrees, but thunderstorms that paused practice for 49 minutes allowed the workout to end at 75 degrees.

There were 115 players suited up for Friday’s practice.

"We got 14 periods of 20 in before the lightning afforded us a nice break. It was a tale of two different days with the weather," said UWA coach Brett Gilliland. "It was a better than normal first day. The intensity was ramped up, but you shouldn't have to worry about intensity on day one. The challenge is keeping the volume up in the coming days."

UWA will work in helmets Saturday, shoulder pads and head gear Sunday and Monday before putting on full pads on Tuesday.