A 9 mm Glock was taken from a bedroom during a sex party, in which guests wore masks during the orgy and were encouraged to use code names, deputies say.

A handgun was swiped from a Deltona home during a weekend sex party and the gun owner couldn't give detectives any names of possible suspects because the culprit — like the 20 or so other guests at the party — was wearing a mask, deputies said.

"We're probably not going to solve this one," Volusia County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Smith said during a public meeting Thursday. "And DNA (identification) is not going to be an option."

The 9 mm Glock was holstered and lying on top of a nightstand in the master bedroom when it was stolen, the homeowner told deputies. It was taken during an orgy, in which the theme was anonymous sex, according to a report.

Guests who were invited to the party near Saxon Boulevard were encouraged to "come and go as they pleased" throughout the weekend and were told to bring friends and acquaintances if they so desired, the report stated.

Additionally, guests were told to use fictitious names or no name at all, the homeowner told the Sheriff's Office.

The orgy took place July 19-21 and deputies were contacted a few days later. On July 26, the detective assigned to the case called the homeowner for more information, but he seemed "apprehensive" about giving further details.

The homeowner eventually told the detective that 20 or so people were in his house that weekend and he guessed that he only knew five or six of them, the report stated.

The party was advertised on a social media site, deputies said.

Gun thefts, according to the Sheriff's Office, is a worsening plague in Volusia County. So far in 2019, a total of 81 firearms have been stolen out of 72 unlocked vehicles throughout Volusia, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. In all of 2018, there were 140 such thefts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

