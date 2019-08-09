The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Carrabelle Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

July 22

Audra Lynn Murray, 49, Carrabelle, trespassing on property – not structure or conveyance; $500 bond (CPD)

July 24

Justin Wray Causseaux, 25, Tallahassee, two counts felony violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Damon Bernard Walker, 41, Apalachicola, felony violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

July 25

Marcela Dyann Westmoreland, 30, homeless, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

James Daniel Creamer, 36, Apalachicola, dealing in stolen property, grand theft in the third degree – property between $100 and $300 taken from property; $12,500 bond (FCSO)

July 26

Shalonda Naomi Tubby, 30, Springfield, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Arthur Desean North, 27, Port St. Joe, violation of probation, withholding child support; held without bond (FCSO)

Jessica Leigh Yorton, 33, Apalachicola, misdemeanor failure to appear; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

July 28

Raymond Lee Wilson, 36, Freeport, DUI – first offense; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

July 29

Shellie Elaine Wilson, 40, Apalachicola, violation of pretrial release; held without bond (FCSO)

July 31

Eric Allen Tatum, 37, Carrabelle, trespassing structure or conveyance; $500 bond (CPD)

Tina Lachelle Kilgore, 42, Perry, misdemeanor failure to appear; held without bond (FCSO)

Charles D. Moses, 33, Eastpoint, armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, second degree arson, grand theft – more than $10,000 and less than $20,000, grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $10,000, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

Aug. 2

Michael Lane Lee, 48, Greenwood, two counts violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Aug. 3

John R. McGuffin, 23, Apalachicola, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, attaching license plate not assigned; $1,000 bond (FCSO)