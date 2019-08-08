As part of the “Fins and Feathers” exhibit at The Joe Center for the Arts, weekly classes and presentations are scheduled.

Family art classes are scheduled 3-5 p.m. ET Wednesdays.

Each Wednesday class will start with “Story Time.” A story introducing the activity will be read by Joanne Whitley from the Gulf Country Library.

Other presentations of general interest are scheduled throughout the summer.

Aug. 9: 4-5 p.m. ET: Captain Phil Cox: The Best Time to Fish. Come find out from the Pro when the best time is to catch the big ones!

Aug. 10 and 17: 1-3 p.m. ET: Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life. This “quilt” will document the impact that Hurricane Michael has had on our community. Bring a photograph, a poem, a symbol that represents your experience “before, during, or after” to be added to the tarp. Also, this will be an opportunity for you to record your “story” about Michael’s impact. We all have a story and sharing leads to healing. Don’t worry if you don’t know what to say, we will have some guidelines to help. These stories will be assembled into a video for the “One Year After” exhibit to be held at The Joe in October.

Aug. 14: 3-5 p.m. ET: Water Bottle Fish. Come join this fun Family Art session. Create a colorful fish mobile from recycled water bottles that will sparkle in the sun.

Aug. 16: 6-8 p.m. ET: Closing Reception for “Fins & Feathers.” This will be your last chance to view and purchase the amazing artwork on display.

“Fins and Feathers” will run through Aug. 16.

The Joe will be open on 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Special presentations are also scheduled throughout July and August.

The Joe Center for the Arts is located at 201 Reid Ave. in downtown Port St. Joe.

The Joe is a new community art center whose mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the Arts. The Joe is a climate-controlled gallery, which includes classroom space and handicap accessible bathrooms.

The Joe Center for the Arts is a 501.c.3 Florida Non-Profit organization.