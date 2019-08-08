Welcome to Seahawk Sightings! Each week, Franklin County School will be highlighting exciting happenings and events taking place on our campus and with our students, teachers, staff, and administrators. Please look for this column each week when you pick up your newspaper.

As we speak, much hard work and important trainings are taking place on campus in an effort to ensure that this school year is profound for our students. It is our desire and our mission to reach every single student and to offer a multifaceted education, rich in academics and also in relationships.

This year we have adopted the theme “One Team, One Dream.” We believe strongly that this team includes not only our students, teachers, staff, and administrators, but also our community members. We would like to cordially invite You to our student orientation this Thursday, Aug. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m., where you can meet your child’s teacher(s), get student schedules, and become familiar with our campus. A large number of student supplies will be given out, as well as free haircuts by local stylists, free sports physicals and shots, and much more.

Please note the following email addresses for your convenience throughout the 2019-20 school year:

Michael Sneed, Principal msneed@franklincountyschools.orgJaime Duhart, Secondary assistant principal jduhart@franklincountyschools.orgShelly Miedona, Elementary assistant principal smiedona@franklincountyschools.orgHarolyn Walker, Secondary dean hwalker@franklincountyschools.org

Welcome Back Seahawks! #OneTeamOneDream #WeAreFranklin

Donna Barber, the elementary dean, can be reached at dbarber@franklincountyschools.org