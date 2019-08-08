Let’s be clear: In response to my August 1 letter to the editor addressing the performance of our city manager (See “A vote of confidence for city manager”) Mr. Kevin Begos said on Facebook, “Unfortunately, Mr. Gallant didn’t tell the full story. The City default to DEP is currently $806,023 – about $50,000 worse than six months ago. See official summary, verified this morning with DEP."

Then he displayed a Florida Department of Environmental Protection posting that does not, I repeat, does not, reflect the actual transaction between the city and DEP. Had Mr. Begos checked with Ron Nalley, our city manager, he would have discovered the following:

Mr. Nalley has restructured the loan, frozen penalties and interest rates, and is making quarterly payments - not semi-annual ones, as claimed by Mr. Begos in his “proof.” His “proof” only shows what is due from past due amounts, not our payments. Every payment we make goes only to past due amounts so, in the absence of our paying a one-time lump sum, DEP will show us to be in arrears for the next seven years, unless they correct their formatting.

On Sept. 1, we will make another payment of $108,007.73 (already in the bank) on the revolving loan fund itself. We have already paid $53,848.22 towards our debt default. Currently, our quarterly payments have reduced our debt default to $698,015.39. This amount will be reduced again with our September quarterly payment. This arrangement going full-term will eliminate the total debt in seven years – unless we decide to liquidate some valuable downtown property and pay it off sooner.

Remember that the quarterly $108,007.73 payments go toward the revolving loan debt which now stands at approximately $3.5 million. Each quarter, after paying the revolving loan debt, what remains from collected sewer usage fees gets applied to the default debt. In September, that remainder is projected to be in the $40,000 range, enabling us to reduce the outstanding $698,015.39 by that amount. In short, our city manager has put us on a course of financial solvency after decades of mismanagement.

Also note that one of the five grants written by our professional staff in the last year has netted us $1.2 million to bring the water into compliance with state standards. This staff is four-for-five in winning applied-for grants. Meanwhile, Mr. Begos, so insistent on volunteer grant-writers, received an F rating on his solar electric application to the Triumph Fund. Volunteerism has its place, as does professionalism.

Sincerely,

Peter Gallant