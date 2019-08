The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved installing a “no trucks” signs on Ridgeway Road on the east side of the county.

The road is located in District 2 near exit 97 on U.S. Interstate 20/59. The request for the signs came after trucks were becoming stuck in a sharp turn on the road, County Engineer Scott Anders said.

In other business, the commission decided to move its Aug. 21 meeting date to Monday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m.