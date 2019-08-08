The Apalachicola Times and candidate forums are doing a good job eliciting answers to questions we all have about issues of concern, from Main Street’s relationship and funding from the city to saving money by selling City Hall, eliminating positions and reducing salaries. Saving money is always a good idea but not one candidate has yet addressed ways of raising money by means other than increasing taxes. Doing just two things would go a long way to paying off the city’s defaulted loan in excess of $700,000: Paid parking and sale of city-owned land.

Here’s how:

Parking: Apalachicola now has No Paid Parking at all. An easy way to create revenue that has been too long overlooked, though it has been suggested previously to commissioners and city manager, is to implement paid parking. Paid parking would be primarily from visitors whom we love, but who do not live, vote or pay taxes here.

The city has 34 designated parking spaces at Riverfront Park on Water Street and more elsewhere throughout downtown, plus an additional 83 marked spaces on the lot it owns near the Water Street Hotel. The 83 spaces at Water Street are often used on weekends by vehicles and boat trailers taking up several spaces, or tractor trailer trucks using as many as 10 spaces each, parked there for weeks and months. Why not implement some form of payment on some, if not all, these 117 spaces? Downtown parking could be at an hourly rate or a daily rate for more remote sites

We are Not talking about installing parking meters - that is so last century! Modern parking lots use a centrally located kiosk for payments by cash or card with the receipt placed on one’s dashboard. There are apps for payment or “pay by plate,” as on the Florida Turnpike. Florida city Bellair Beach has paved under bridge parking for cars, boats and trailers paid by cash or card at a central kiosk.

Potential for even greater revenue on other city-owned properties exists at either Battery Park, or on the three lots behind old City Hall from Water to Commerce Street if converted to paid parking. Architect and former member of P and Z Fred Vogt and City Planner Cindy Clark worked together to design parking for this site, determining that 24 parking spaces could be created on these three lots.

There are ways to reduce or exempt fees to taxpaying citizens and business owners too. It’s high time to consider generating revenue from this obvious source.

Land Sales: The city owns more than 14 unused parcels, some have utilities, some not, and some are occupied by buildings: The Raney House, old fire station, and the old City Hall to name a few. A list was created in June 2018 of properties that could be sold that would return unproductive assets to the tax rolls and pay down or off the defaulted loan. An RFP was issued for brokers to market the properties. The 2017 assessed value of only the 14 properties is $789,595. Parcels with income-producing potential should Not be sold, such as buildings that can be rented or lots on which parking revenue can be generated. These could produce a stream of recurring revenue the city badly needs. Why let a buyer reap the revenue the city could generate for itself?

Determining the amount of revenue land sales could generate is a challenge because the city-owned parcels are not alike and realizing their full assessed value is not assured. Undeveloped lots of small size may bring far less But three of the lots in particular can bring far more. These three are in the historic district with utilities and are in highly desirable locations near two of our city squares. It has been estimated by P and Z Board member and broker, Uta Hardy, that these three lots alone could generate $180,000 if sold.

In 2018 the commission directed the city manager to negotiate with the respondents on the terms of sale. The process was interrupted by Hurricane Michael. In Dec. 2018, the city submitted a Triumph grant application for workforce housing and infrastructure and “trades related education” pledging these same properties as part of its required “local match.” This dramatic change from the approved sale to pledging for a grant was NOT done in compliance with the Sunshine Law by the commission. This switch came to the attention of the public only in March 2019 when candidate Despina George asked about it at a commission meeting.

While I applaud mayoral candidate Val Webb, recommending a deed restriction be placed on our historic City Hall, the heritage of Apalachicola should NOT be sold at any price.

Just these two ideas could bring needed capital and revenue to Apalachicola that can be used to pay down or off the defaulted loan and provide a future revenue stream. Candidates should consider other ideas than their own proposals that save money but do not generate any.

For the good of the city,

Diane Brewer