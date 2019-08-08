While researching the Barbie exhibit at the Birmingham Museum of Art, I found that, were she scaled up, the living doll would stand 5 feet, 9 inches, weigh 110 pounds, and sport a 39-inch bust, 18-inch waist (a mere inch off Scarlett O'Hara's teen belly size, in the books. Poor tubby Vivien Leigh could only squeeze down to 24 or 25, for the film) and 33-inch hips, all that plastique teetering atop size 3 sky-high heels. Someone else calculated 32-17-28, which makes me wonder what's off with calipers, and also: Who measures dolls?

I've met fabulously beautiful women, and some might share one or two of those measurements, but not all stacked together, not with waists literally half the size of their chests. Whether it's desirable, from a health standpoint, is a valid other question. A curvy 5-foot, 9-inch woman should weigh a good bit more than 110. That's anorexia land.

Growing up with four brothers, we didn't see a lot of Barbies around home, so my curiosity extended to G.I. Joe. Original Joe was believable: Biceps of 11 1/2 inches, which would be about right for a fit, trim man of average height. Muscles defined, but not carved out of marble.

Then came waves of pumped male-oriented "action figures" — macho men don't truck with dolls — probably the worst He-Man, with the most outrageous proportions outside of Florida's meth-crime rate. Joe began hitting the gym, bulging and cutting, until G.I. Joe Extreme (no, I'm not making that up): 55-inch chest, 28-inch waist, 27-inch biceps. The Wolverine doll, scaled up, would sport 32-inch biceps.

To put that into perspective: No. An exceptionally muscular guy might flex biceps of 20 inches. The 6-foot, 3-inch Arnold Schwarzenegger, in peak Mr. Universe form, topped Ex-Joe's chest measurement, at 57, but his 'ceps topped out at a scrawny 22. And that's when Arnie, by frank admission, was guzzling steroids.

I'm an XL person myself, after a lifetime of working out — and being born 2 feet tall and 10 pounds 7 — so my coat size is 52, but I haven't seen a 28-inch waist since pre-puberty. At my absolute fittest as a grown man, I've gotten down to a lean 33. Couldn't get much smaller without carving out an organ or two.

Body dysmorphia comes out to play: When being measured thoroughly — that's how pro costumers do it — for a show, I was flabbergasted my upper arms measured shy of 18. Which is insane. Only 17.5? Where did I conceive that notion of inadequacy? The grown-man average is about 13.5, but averages fall between extremes. The average weight an average man can bench-press once is 160. I work with multi-repetitions of higher weight than that, so yeah, XL. And yet sometimes I look in the mirror and think: Weak. Contradictorily, I'm also thinking "You look bulky and weird. People stare not because they're admiring, but because they're thinking 'freak show.' "

As a kid, I pored over the Guinness Book of World Records every year, mainly for physical oddities. The world's tallest man stood 8 feet, 11.1 inches. The heaviest man changed over time — I think the new guy weighed 1,400 pounds — but I remember the former record holder was named Hughes — no relation — who topped half a ton, victim of a pituitary condition. The story I recall is huge Hughes had to be buried in a piano case. That's from Guinness memory. Just checked, and Robert Earl Hughes was actually buried in a custom casket the SIZE of a piano case. And yes, Robert Pershing Wadlow still holds the human record, at 8 feet 11.1 inches. This stuff comes back from decades ago as if I'd just read them. It's a fascination.

Strongest records waver, sometimes stopping at multi-competition winners such as Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on "Game of Thrones," 6'9" and 400 pounds. In 2016, Staffordshire's Eddie Hall deadlifted a little more than half a ton, meaning that version of the world's strongest might be able to budge the world's heaviest off the ground ... once.

French-Canadian Louis Cyr in 1885 back-lifted 4,337 pounds, composed of 18 big men on a platform. Cyr could heft 553 pounds with one finger, and one-handedly jerk a 314-pound barrel of cement to his shoulder height. Like many excessively large and strong people, he went into showbiz, staging Houdini-like stunts such as holding literal wild horses together, pushing a train freight car uphill, and defeating a 7-foot, 8-inch, 365-pound wrestler. Scottish performer William Bankier, born in 1870, back-lifted an actual elephant. The weight's unconfirmed, but may have exceeded 3,500 pounds. So Cyr beat that with 18 dudes.

Legend's throughly blended into epic tales of 11th century A.D. Viking Orm Storolfsson, said to have lofted an entire ship; sixth century B.C. Greek wrestler Milo of Croton, who held more Olympic titles than a stoned swimmer, and who began that silly idea of carrying a newborn calf every day until it grows into a bull, because Planet Fitness didn't exist; fifth century B.C. Theagenes of Thasos, Olympic boxer and pankration (like MMA) champ, holder of perhaps 1,300 titles, reputed to be the son of Hercules; and fifth century B.C. Polydamas of Skotoussa, another multi-medaled Olympian who apparently died in a cave-in. While everyone else fled the collapse, Poly tried to snatch and hold the rocky roof, because dang, man, how many chances like that do you get?

My favorite historically proven strong-dude was 19th century Scottish-born Angus Mòr MacAskill, who performed in P.T. Barnum's circuses, posing next to Tom Thumb for dizzying juxtaposition. The 1981 Guinness book listed him as history's tallest non-pathological giant — meaning the size was natural, not from a glandular misfire — at 7 feet, 9inches, with a chest measurement of 80 inches. For comparison, our beloved André the Giant reached 7 feet, 4 inches, but André René Roussimoff suffered from the pituitary imbalance known as gigantism, which yes, is the actual name.

Take that, Ex Joe.

Among MacAskill's feats: Lifting a 2,800-pound ship anchor chest high; carrying under each arm barrels weighing more than 350 pounds each; lifting a 110-pound weight by two fingers and holding it outward at arm's length for 10 minutes. Try holding your cellphone at arm's length for 10 minutes, Average Joe.

Queen Victoria loved him, as did the fishermen of St. Ann's in Nova Scotia, where his family emigrated. He'd help bail a two-ton boat of bilge water by tipping it on its ends, and apparently single-handedly set a 40-foot mast into a schooner, a pre-crime Jean Valjean. But what's most intriguing about this real-life Kal-el -- first read MacAskill's tale encapsulated in a comic — was that he was apparently a kind and likable dude, the definition of a gentle giant.

That's the Superman dream: Possessing strength enough to do, and to be, good.

