I have only lived here for 25 years, but have seen our city fall from grace and it is now languishing with $806,000 debt that has not been honored or paid down, and while tourists are everywhere, are infrastructure is crumbling around us. We are on the brink of having the state foreclose on our town.

I have raised my family here, fundraised, designed and built a number of public parks, have been a contributing member of our small town community and brought hundreds of thousands of dollars in commerce to our city. I have watched tourism become the staple instead of the seafood industry, and greed ravage our town. There is no reason that with our vibrant tourist economy flourishing, that our City Hall should be in such dire straits.

The reason is clear, as our mayor and city commissioners have been asleep at the wheel, irresponsible and not accountable for their duties. Special interest groups and a non-profit group have the ear of the mayor and are now managing our city. People W Did Not Elect are running our City Hall! Though a fabulous base of volunteers supports Main Street, their mission is misguided and out-of-step with our community’s needs. We do Not need palm trees and trollies and more money spent on tourism, as the Tourist Development Council (TDC) has a $1.3 million budget for that purpose.

The city’s responsibility is to the locals and monies from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) should be spent on infrastructure for the districts it was designed to help, (like the commercial Hill area and sewer repairs for downtown businesses, etc.), not on salaries to attempt to bring in more tourism, or elaborate fireworks shows, which are already supported by generous private donations and grants.

The mayor has failed to work with the state or the DEP to help us pay down our debt. Another mayoral candidate was actually on the city commission when these debts were incurred, but has failed to put pressure on local officials for slow rate increments that should have implemented years ago, and instead they dumped it on the taxpayers with a 200 percent increase overnight. The fiscal irresponsibility and the extreme mismanagement of our city’s finances must end. If they created this debt, how is it that they didn’t have a plan to pay for it?

Can we Really expect community leaders from the past, who helped create this problem, be the ones to fix it? We can’t Afford to continue to let special interest groups and non-profits (that should be operating autonomously from Our City Hall) hijack our town and pave the way for the state to come in and take over operations. We have a great deal to lose in this election, if the powers-that-be are allowed to continue running our city into the ground, what will happen? We are ineligible for most grants until our debt is paid.

There is a lot we can do to right this ship, but we can’t afford to lose our city in the process. Though we have women running that I respect and may deserve leadership positions in our city, the new mayor must be able to stand up to special interests, and not be entangled with them. We must elect a mayor who is good with numbers, can communicate with the state to help us work through this mess, balance our budget and help the locals reclaim their town.

The only mayoral candidate that is truly qualified to fix all that’s broken is Kevin Begos, an impartial and reasonable man with the skills to restore City Hall and truly represent Local Interests, I feel that Kevin Begos is the only candidate who will both uproot corruption and cut wasteful spending. We can’t afford old ideas. Please ensure that you, your neighbors, family and friends Vote for our collective best interests on Sept. 3.

Karen Cox-Dennis