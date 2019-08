All Times CDT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m., Texas A&M vs. Alabama, (replay, SEC)

GOLF

3 p.m., U.S. Women's Amateur, (FS1)

HORSE RACING

Noon, Saratoga Live, (FS2)

JR. NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., Global Championship, (FS1)

8 p.m., Global Championship, (FS1)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon, Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Waco, Texas, (ESPN)

2 p.m., Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, final, Warner Robins, Ga., (ESPN)

MLB BASEBALL

Noon, Atlanta at Minnesota, (FSSE)

Noon, Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland, (MLB)

3 p.m., Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress), (MLB)

6 p.m., TBA, (ESPN)

9 p.m., Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress, MLB)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8 a.m., Day 16: From Peru, (ESPNU)

1 p.m., Day 16: From Peru, (ESPNU)

6 p.m., Day 16: From Peru, (ESPNU)

TENNIS

10 a.m., Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, (TENNIS CH)

10 p.m., Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, (TENNIS CH.)

TALK SHOWS

6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)

7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)

9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)

11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)

Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)