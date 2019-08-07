CHIPLEY - As the state senate ramps up to reflect on this past weekend's shootings that left 31 people dead, on behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews also had a few words of reflection.

"In light of this recent tragedy, our hearts are with the victims' families and the communities impacted by these shootings," Andrews said. "It is unfortunate that a gunman would take the lives of innocent people."

She also mentioned the Feb. 14 mass shooting last year in Parkland, Florida - one that took the lives of 17 people, 16 of whom were students.

"During that time, all eyes were on Florida - and our eyes were on our students, our children," Andrews said. "At City of Chipley, right now, our eyes - and thoughts - are with Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas."

The state senate is poised to discuss and review the shootings, also combing through the legislation enacted as the result of the Parkland shooting.

According to a News Service Florida story, on Monday Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, directed Senate Infrastructure and Security Chairman Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, to lead efforts to see if further action is needed.

"With committee meetings resuming just one month from now, our focus should be on steps the Senate can take to review and better understand the various factors involved in mass shootings, in addition to, and also including, school shootings," Galvano wrote in a memo to senators. "This includes white nationalism, which appears to be a factor not only with regard to these recent mass shootings, but also with other acts of violence we have seen across the country in recent years."